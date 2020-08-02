Explosive Devices Attempt Thwarted at Syrian Border

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 5:57 pm |

A short while ago, IDF troops thwarted an attempt to place improvised explosive devices (IEDs) near the Alpha Line between Syria and Israel. IDF troops on the southern Golan Heights, adjacent to an IDF post, spotted a terror squad placing explosive devices adjacent to the security fence. IDF troops and an IDF aircraft fired simultaneously towards the squad of four terrorists, a hit was identified. No IDF injuries were reported.

The Northern Command maintains elevated readiness for various scenarios. The IDF holds the Syrian regime responsible for all events on Syrian soil and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty.