IDF Says One of Its Drones Crashed in Lebanon

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 2:10 pm |

An Israeli drone crashed inside Lebanon during operational activity along the border, an Israeli military spokeswoman said.

“There is no concern that any information was leaked,” she added.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that the drone crashed after it experienced a technical failure.

Tensions have risen along Israel’s frontier with Syria and Lebanon this week after a terrorist from Hezbollah was killed in an alleged Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus.

The Israeli military has since boosted its forces on its northern front.