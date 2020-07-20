Ban of Entry of Non-Israelis Extended Until September

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 20, 2020 at 7:00 am |

The empty incoming flights hall at the Ben Gurion International Airport. (Flash90)

The Civil Aviation Authority announced on Monday that the current entry restrictions for foreigners into Israel will continue until at least September 1.

Currently, only citizens or residents of Israel are allowed to enter the country due to coronavirus restrictions, but some exceptions are available, including family members of those getting married; grandparents may enter for the birth of a grandchild; grandparents may enter for the bar/bas mitzvah of a grandchild.

All travelers to Israel need to quarantine for fourteen days upon arrival.

For the time being, Israel’s three carriers – El Al, Arkia Airlines and Israir Airlines – have announced no plans to restart scheduled flights.