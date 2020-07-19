Dip in Number of New Cases, But Situation Still Worrying

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 5:36 pm |

Magen David Adom worker wearing protective clothing evacuates a patient with coronavirus at the Ziv Medical Center in Tzefas, Sunday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Israel had some relief on Sunday from soaring coronavirus numbers, as the Health Ministry reported only 831 new infections over the past 24 hours, the first time in several days it was under a thousand.

However, the number of patients in serious condition rose to 254, adding 37 more patients to the ICU over the last 24 hours. There are 70 patients on ventilators.

There were also another three coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the number of fatalities up to 409. There have been nine deaths in the last 24 hours, and 25 total deaths announced in the last three days.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 50,035 people diagnosed with coronavirus as of Sunday night, with 28,037 of those active cases.

The number of recoveries since the outbreak in March stands at 21,589.

Despite the dip in new infections over Sunday, in view of the overall trend, government officials were reportedly considering the ordering of nightly lockdowns in addition to the ones planned for weekends, according to Kan.

The measure would be aimed in particular at young people on summer vacation who would otherwise be gathering outside and in homes.