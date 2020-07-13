Infant Killed in Shooting During Brooklyn Cookout

NEW YORK (AP) -

Monday, July 13, 2020 at 12:13 pm |

Authorities are investigating a shooting in New York City that left an infant dead and injured three adults.

Police said on Monday that the 1-year-old boy was shot at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday during a cookout near a playground in Brooklyn. Witnesses said two men jumped out of a car and fired multiple shots at the group before driving away.

The killing comes amid a sharp spike in shootings around the city in recent weeks.

“This is not anything we can allow in our city,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. “It’s heartbreaking.”

He added: “Every resource is going to be used to find this killer.”

Police said the infant was hit in the stomach while sitting in a stroller and died at the hospital. Three men were hospitalized with gunshot wounds but were expected to survive.