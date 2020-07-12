Rabbi Litzman Meets With Netanyahu to Discuss Violence Towards Chareidim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 9:33 am |

Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90/File)

Housing Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman met on Sunday afternoon with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu after demanding an urgent meeting with the prime minister in order to discuss the harsh coronavirus restrictions and lockdowns set forth in chareidi neighborhoods, unlike in other cities across the country.

Rabbi Litzman claimed that the police were bullying the chareidi community and expressed an explicit prejudice against it while using violence, in contrast to other protests.

A chareidi demonstration against lockdown restrictions was clamped down with violence by police, at the same time as a similar demonstration in Tel Aviv’s Rabin Square was allowed to proceed relatively undisturbed. Police brutality against members of the chareidi community has been widely documented in recent weeks, and the leaders of the chareidi parties met on Friday with Public Security Minister Amir Ohana, and discussed implementing moves to build trust between the police and the chareidi community.