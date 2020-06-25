Elad Petitions High Court After Decision to Enforce Lockdown on City

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 6:10 am |

Police officers guard at the entrance to Elad, Wednesday, as the city was placed under closure following the spread of the coronavirus. (Flash90)

The city of Elad petitioned the High Court of Justice on Thursday following the government’s decision to lock down the city in order to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

In their petition, representatives from Elad claim that they were not involved in any preliminary discussion before the decision was made, and that the decision is a serious violation of basic laws.

“The decision makers forgot one little thing,” they wrote in the petition. “In this battle against the coronavirus, there is no room to differentiate between the national struggle and the struggle of the local authorities. The fight is common.

The petition to the High Court.

“This decision to enforce a closure was made without consulting the petitioners, without consulting the municipality on which the closure was imposed, or the mayor who is dealing day and night with the city’s coronavirus crisis in cooperation with the Home Front Command and the Police.”

It was noted that in Ashdod, a city of about 220,000 residents, in the last three days, 62 people have been diagnosed with the coronavirus. In Bnei Brak, a city of about 200,000 residents, 84 were diagnosed over the same time. In Rahat, with 68,000 residents, 33 have been diagnosed. Yet none of those cities were closed. So why in Elad, a city of 48,000 residents, with 11 new cases in the last three days, was the decision made to close the city?