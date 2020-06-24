With 420 New Coronavirus Cases, Gov’t Approves Use of Shin Bet Tracking

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli police officers enforce the emergency regulations on Yaffo Street in downtown Yerushalayim, on Tuesday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

After another steep increase in new cases, with the Health Ministry saying Wednesday that 420 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel in the past 24 hours, the government ministers voted unanimously to immediately advance a law that would allow the Shin Bet to use phone tracking technology to trace those found to be carrying the coronavirus.

The law will be brought to the Knesset later Wednesday.

Since the beginning of the week, Israel has seen 1,013 new coronavirus cases – almost as many as in the entire month of May.

Some ministers have in past opposed the measure, because of privacy concerns, however, due to the rising numbers of coronavirus cases, they are now in favor of using the Shin Bet technology.

Out of the 5,460 patients currently battling the virus, 45 are listed in serious condition, with 28 on ventilators.

Israel’s death toll from the virus stands at 308, with no new fatalities reported since Tuesday.