NEW YORK -

Monday, June 22, 2020 at 11:06 am |

The empty pavement in front of Maimonides, after the tent was removed.

Maimonides Medical Center in Boro Park has removed a tent that was set up outside its emergency room for triage.

The tent was erected in March to allow for more beds in an emergency room overflowing with coronavirus patients, and now with the numbers on the decline, the hospital decided to close it.