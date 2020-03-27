Maimonides ER Triage to Be Done in Tent

BROOKLYN -

Friday, March 27, 2020 at 12:44 pm |

A sign outside the Maimonides emergency room says, “Triage in Tent.”

Maimonides Medical Center in Boro Park has set up a tent outside its emergency room on Fort Hamilton Parkway between 48th and 49th Streets, for emergency room triage.

All triage will now be done in the tent, to allow for more beds in an emergency room overflowing with coronavirus patients.

Earlier this week, the hospital erected another tent, on its 10th Avenue side. It was initially to have been used for coronavirus testing, but now that additional beds are needed for coronavirus patients, that tent will be used as a hospital for those patients.