New Projection Puts U.S. COVID-19 Deaths at Over 200,000 by October

(Reuters) -

Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 7:04 am |

A health-care worker wearing protective equipment looks at the computer in front of the room of a patient with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the El Centro Regional Medical Center in El Centro, California. (Reuters/Ariana Drehsler)

A new forecast projects 201,129 deaths due to COVID-19 in the United States through the beginning of October, mainly due to reopening measures under way, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington said on Monday.

The IHME raised its estimate by 18 percent from 169,890 and said Florida would be among the hardest hit states, with an estimated 18,675 deaths, up 186% from a previous estimate of 6,559 on June 10.

The institute raised its estimate for deaths in California by 72% to 15,155 from 8,812 and increased its outlook for Arizona by 56% to 7,415 fatalities from 4,762.