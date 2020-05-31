NJ Gov. Executive Order Allows Child Care June 15, Day Camps July 6

NEW YORK -

NJ Governor Phil Murphy at his daily press conference.

Governor Phil Murphy signed an executive order which permits child care services to resume normal operations on or after June 15. The resumption is subject to their compliance with health and safety guidelines. In addition, day camps can open on or after July 6, and likewise must comply with the health and safety standards, but residential and overnight camps are prohibited from operating.

Non-contact outdoor organized sports activities may resume as of June 22, and high school sports under the jurisdiction of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) cannot resume any earlier than June 30.

“My Administration has been steadfast in our commitment to let science, data, and facts guide New Jersey’s restart and recovery process,” said Governor Murphy. “In order to continue our momentum in restarting New Jersey’s economy, we must prepare our workforce to return to their jobs by ensuring a continuum of care for their children. Our child care centers, youth day camps, and organized sports will adhere to strict public health and safety protocols so that New Jerseyans can confidently participate in the restart and recovery process.”