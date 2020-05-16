Israel’s COVID-19 Death Toll Rises to 268; Active Cases Drop to 3,485

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 9:26 pm |

A Magen David Adom medical team member, wearing protective gear, is collecting a Coronavirus test sample at a site for Coronavirus testing samples collection, in Tel Aviv, March 20. (Gili Yaari/Flash90)

The number of active cases of coronavirus in Israel dropped to 3,485 as of Motzoei Shabbos, as per the Health Ministry update.

There were four more new infections reported over the last day, bringing the total number of confirmed cases of the virus to 16,608.

12,855 people have recovered from the virus, leaving just 3,485 active cases.

At present, there are 59 patients in serious condition, and of those, 49 are on ventilators.

Two people passed away from the virus over Shabbos, and the death toll from COVID-19 stands at 268.