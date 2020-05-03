Cabinet to Vote on More Coronavirus Easements

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 12:59 pm |

Sidewalk cafes still closed except for takeouts, in Yerushalayim, Sunday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

As infection rates of the coronavirus has slowed down dramatically, the Health Ministry was reportedly preparing to recommend a fresh round of easements in pandemic regulations.

The ban on visits with grandparents is about to be lifted, along with gatherings of 10 people (aside from minyanim and workplaces), as early as this week, according to Channel 12.

Malls and markets can expect the go-ahead to reopen in two weeks, on May 17, and restaurants will be able to allow diners to eat on-site from June 15, provided precautions are taken in compliance with Health Ministry rules, the report said. Beaches are also up for reopening.

Event halls, cultural centers, sporting events and other venues will be opened somewhat later, as the last phase of recovery kicks in.

All of the above is conditioned on continued positive data on the pandemic.

President Reuven Rivlin on Sunday asked Health Minister Rabbi Yaakov Litzman to consider allowing family members to visit those with physical and mental disabilities living in state facilities.

“I ask you to take into account the genuine crisis that may be created among those with disabilities who are cut off from their families,” the president wrote in a letter. “It is very possible that the severe psychological implications of this kind of isolation justify a relaxation of the policy of limitations on visits, or at least a clearer distinction between those in risk groups and those for whom isolation is a greater danger to them.”

The proposals are to be brought before the Cabinet on Monday.