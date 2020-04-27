Harav Dovid Rubinfeld, Zt”l, of London

LONDON -

Monday, April 27, 2020 at 5:29 am |

Harav Dovid Rubinfeld, zt”l.

The Torah world mourns the petirah of Harav Dovid Rubinfeld, zt”l, the author of noted sefarim Pri Megadim Hamevoar on Orach Chaim, who was niftar in London on Sunday at the age of 92.

Harav Rubinfeld lived in Lugano, Switzerland, until several years ago, when he moved to London to be closer to his children.

He was a renowned talmid chacham, and was looked up to as one of Europe’s leading masmidim and talmidei chachamim – devoting himself to learning many hours a day, aside from his work. He was very close with the Biala Rebbe, shlita, who lived in Lugano. When the Biala Rebbe was in London a few months ago he visited Reb Duvtche, as he was fondly known.

The London kehillah, and the wider European Torah community, looked up to Reb Duvtche as one of the “crown jewels of the community.”

His wife, Mrs. Rochel Dvorah, a”h, passed away last year.

He is survived by his sons, Harav Aharon of Yerushalayim; Harav Avraham Yosef, a Rav in London; Harav Yehoshua of Arad; Harav Leibish of Monsey; and Harav Moshe Chaim of Yerushalayim, and his daughters, Mrs. Weiss, Mrs. Danziger, Mrs. Hoffman and Mrs. Hoenig, as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, following in his illustrious ways.

He was buried in London on Sunday.

Yehi zichro baruch.