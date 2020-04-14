Coronavirus in Israel: 118 Deaths; 11,868 Confirmed Cases; 2,000 Recovered

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at 4:56 am |

An Israeli medical team member outside the Dan Hotel in Yerushalayim, which was turned into a quarantine facility, on Monday. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

The death toll in Israel to the coronavirus climbed to 118 on Tuesday morning with the passing of an 81-year-old man at the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.

The man had preexisting medical conditions, according to the hospital.

In its Tuesday morning report, the Health Ministry said that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases has risen to 11,868, while 2,000 of the patients have recovered.

181 patients are listed in serious condition, with 136 are on ventilators.

The key coronavirus battlegrounds nationwide continue to be Yerushalayim and Bnei Brak, with 2,093 and 1,888 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, amid speculation regarding the possible return of children to regular school schedule following Pesach, Education Ministry Director-General Shmuel Abuav said that there is no “currently no decision” to return to in-class learning.

“97% of the world’s children are at home, and not in school,” Abuav told Army Radio in an interview. “No countries have decided to return to full-time learning yet.”

Abuav said he expects to reach an agreement with the Teachers Union and return to remote learning after the Pesach break.

The summer vacation will need to be shortened to catch up with missed content, he added.