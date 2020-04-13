Talmud Torah London Talmidim Thank Hatzola

LONDON -

Monday, April 13, 2020

Talmidim of Talmud Torah London, in Stamford Hill, have been keeping up with their learning by dialing in to a special Talmud Torah Hotline.

The boys receive points for every shiur to which they listen, and can also register their davening and doing mitzvos, in order to receive extra points. The menahel, Rabbi Chaim Yitzchok Schechter, receives a printout of the points every day, so he can see how the talmidim are doing.

Additionally, the cheder is running a hakaras hatov project for Hatzola, to thank them for their incredible mesirus nefesh. Rabbi Schechter suggested three things the boys could do to show their appreciation to Hatzola volunteers: Say a kapitel Tehillim each day with Hatzola in mind; if they are standing in a line and see someone whom they know to be a Hatzola volunteer, or a member of their family, to let them go first; and make thank you cards as a tangible token of gratitude. The boys responded eagerly to these suggestions and sent in some cards that the cheder passed on to Hatzola.