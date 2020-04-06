Gov’t to Approve Ban on Intercity Travel Before Seder, in Neighborhoods in Major Cities

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, April 6, 2020 at 11:02 am |

A policeman in Yerushalayim, Monday. (Police Spokesman)

The Israeli government is set to impose new restrictions on residents ahead of the Seder night due to concerns that family gathering could lead to a spike in coronavirus cases.

On Monday night, the government will discuss a proposal that would prohibit travel between cities and traveling between them from Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m. through Friday 6 a.m., except in cases of emergency.

In the major cities and especially in Yerushalayim, travel between different neighborhoods will also be banned.

According to the proposal, for Wednesday night – the Seder night – no general curfew will be proposed, but citizens will not be allowed to venture more than 100 meters from their homes.

On Sunday night, the government discussed putting restrictions similar to those that were placed on Bnei Brak on the cities of Elad, Beit Shemesh, Modi’in Illit, Ashkelon, Teveria, Beitar Illit, Or Yehuda and Migdal Ha’emek.