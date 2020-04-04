BD”E: Rebbetzin Chayah Nechamah Halberstam, A”h, Rebbetzin of the Sanz-Klausenberger Rebbe, Zy”a

Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 8:30 pm |

The Sanz-Klausenberg community mourns the petirah of the elderly Rebbetzin of the Sanz-Klausenberger Rebbe, zy”a, Rebbetzin Chayah Nechamah Halberstam, a”h. The Rebbetzin was 96 at her passing.

The Rebbetzin was the daughter of Harav Shmuel Duvid Unger, Rav of Nitra, Hy”d. After the Holocaust, she married the Rebbe, zy”a, who had lost his first wife and 11 children in the Holocaust, Hy”d. Before she married the Rebbe, who was already 46 while she was just 29, she was hesitant about the shidduch, but the Rebbe promised that he would be together with her for all their children’s marriages – which came to be.

In recent years, the Rebbetzin – who resided in Union City, New Jersey – had been unwell and was hospitalized. Her medical situation worsened in recent days, and she was niftar.

The Rebbetzin is survived by, lhbch”l, her sons: the Rebbe in New York, shlita; and the Rebbe in Kiryat Sanz, Netanya, shlita; her daughters: Rebbetzin Goldman, wife of the Zhvill Rebbe of Union City, zy”a; Rebbetzin Weiss of Yerushalayim; Rebbetzin Prizant of Union City; Rebbetzin Mutzen of Petach Tikvah and Rebbetzin Shapira of Bnei Brak.

Yehi zichrah baruch.