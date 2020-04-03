Israel’s Coronavirus Fatalities Up to 37; 7,030 Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, April 3, 2020 at 4:36 am |

View of the coronavirus critical care unit, at the Ziv Medical Center in Tzfas on Thursday. (David Cohen/Flash90)

Four more patients passed away overnight Thursday and early Friday to the coronavirus, bringing the total deaths in Israel to 37.

A 71-year-old man died of the coronavirus on Friday morning in the Sheba Medical Center. The hospital said the man had “significant preexisting illnesses.”

On Thursday night, a 91-year-old man died at the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikva. The man had preeexisting health problems, the hospital said.

Also Thursday night, an 84-year-old man died at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim. The hospital did not say if he had any underlying medical issues.

Earlier Thursday evening, a 98-year-old woman died at Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem in Yerushalayim.

The Health Ministry announced Friday that the number of Israelis infected with the coronavirus had risen to 7,030, a rise of 173 cases from Thursday.

95 patients were on ventilators and 170 were in serious condition, the Health Ministry said. At least 357 patients have recovered from the disease.

The highest number of cases was recorded in Yerushalayim (1,003), followed by Bnei Brak (966), and Tel Aviv (335).