Woman Passes Away From Coronavirus, Bringing Israel’s Toll to 14

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, March 29, 2020 at 8:45 am |

Magen David Adom workers and Shaarei Zedek hospital medical team, wearing protective clothing, as a preventive measure against the coronavirus seen after evacuating a man with suspicion for coronavirus at the new coronavirus unit at Shaarei Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim on Sunday. (Nati Shohat/Flash90)

A woman, in her 90s, passed away Sunday from the coronavirus at Bnei Brak’s Mayanei Hayeshua Hospital, the hospital said.

Her passing brings Israel’s death toll up to 14.

The director of Mayanei Hayeshua said in a statement that the woman suffered from a number of existing conditions before she contracted the virus.

The woman’s name was not immediately released.

The name and details of the 92-year-old man who died earlier Sunday was identified by family as Mordechai Ben-Michael, z”l, of Yerushalayim.

Ben-Michael passed away Sunday morning at the Shaare Zedek Medical Center, after being brought into the hospital a week ago in serious condition, and was the country’s 13th fatality from the coronavirus.

Ben-Michael leaves behind four children, 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.