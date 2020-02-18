Shock in U.K. Kehillah as Govt Reveals Plans to Outlaw Yeshivos

LONDON, UK -

Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 2:17 pm |

Rabbi Avraham Pinter and representatives of Chinuch UK speaking to Schools Minister Nick Gibb in the House of Commons. (File)

In an unprecedented move catching many by surprise, the Department for Education has set out proposals to outlaw yeshivah ketanahs.

A policy document published on Friday states that “Ministers currently take the view that all such settings, operating full time, during the school day, for compulsory school age children, should register and meet applicable independent school standards so that children of that age receive a suitable education.”

Currently, because yeshiva ketanahs do not teach limudei chol, they are not defined as schools and are not subject to the requirement to register. The government proposes to change this so that any full-time institution operating during school hours and attended by children of school age is required to register and comply with the regulations for registered schools.

The policy unashamedly is targeted at “ultra-Orthodox Jews” and yeshivos, although a small number of Islamic madrassas and Christian schools may also be caught. The document states that in some areas there are hundreds of boys aged 13 to 16 in unregistered institutions.& The government’s intention is “to ensure that children attending [yeshivos] have their welfare, health and safety properly protected, get a quality of education that is assured to a minimum standard and become capable of integrating themselves into society.”

A Department for Education impact assessment acknowledges many negative impacts for the community, including institutions closing, prosecution of proprietors of yeshivos, children being sent abroad for their education and a rise in tensions between communities. Nonetheless, it states that the government considers the proposals “proportionate and justified,” so that boys do not suffer from a “narrow” education and are able to integrate into society.

Community leaders are troubled, not only at the proposals, but at the language they deploy. Rabbi Avrohom Pinter told Hamodia that “these proposals are founded on the premise that our children are harmed by learning in Yeshivah, and that they cannot subsequently integrate into society. The government has been sold a travesty and has bought it.”

Coming from a government widely regarded as friendly to the Jewish community, the policy proposals have caused shock waves, despite having already been alluded to by then-schools minister Lord Theodore Agnew in 2018. Lord Agnew lost his ministerial position in last week’s cabinet reshuffle.

The proposals were published for consultation on February 14, and remain open for responses until May 8, after which Government will introduce legislation.

While yeshivos are organizing themselves to consider their reaction, other proposals within the same consultation will impact on all registered independent schools and are being considered by schools representative body Chinuch UK.

In an email to its members earlier this week, Chinuch UK said that it is working with its legal team scrutinizing the proposals, and will brief schools fully in due course. CUK also clarified that representing yeshivos is not within its remit. It told its members that, “Under the guidance of our Vaad Rabbonim, our leadership is drawn from registered schools, whose needs we are mandated to represent to government. Representing Yeshivas is outside of our mandate and will be taken forward by yeshivas and their representatives.”

Chinuch UK’s Rabbanim Reiterate Their Position

Nine senior Rabbanim, representing the entire spectrum of chareidi Jews in England, have publicly set the limits for compliance with education regulations that challenge Torah values.

A shared statement tells schools not to cover subjects “prohibited by the Torah.” It tells schools that when probed by inspectors they should “state clearly and respectfully that they do not cover these subjects” and to ensure that “inspectors do not speak to pupils about these matters at all.”

The statement was triggered by recent correspondence from the Department for Education to a number of chareidi schools which encouraged compliance with requirements that conflict with Torah values. The correspondence implied that other chareidi schools, and Chinuch UK, could advise mosdos how to comply.

Clear and unambiguous advice from the country’s leading Rabbanim has brought such suggestions to an end.

The statement of the Rabbanim follows communication from Chinuch UK to all its member schools saying that: “Chinuch UK advises its member schools not to teach in any way that compromises our religious principles. Chinuch UK has no advice to offer [secondary] schools about how to successfully meet this requirement [to teach about the protected characteristics], nor are we aware of any other Charedi school that can advise about this.”

In a further complication, while the Department for Education has been quite clear that this subject matter is not required for younger pupils in primary schools, the inspectorate Ofsted continues to insist that primary schools also include these topics.

The regulations as currently interpreted require that older pupils are aware about each one of the protected characteristics of the Equalities Act 2010, in order to ensure that pupils have tolerance and respect for all people. Because chareidi schools do not teach pupils about all of the protected characteristics, many chareidi schools have been judged as not meeting the requirements.

As well as setting the boundaries for schools in respect to these teachings, the Rabbanim have requested that all our mosdos say kapitel 13 of Tehillim once a day as a tefillah for the success of our askanim.

The Rabbanim have emphasized that schools should explain to the inspectors that it is fundamental to a Torah education to teach pupils “to act respectfully to all people regardless of difference.”