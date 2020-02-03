Balloon Explodes in Southern Kibbutz, No Injuries

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, February 3, 2020 at 3:30 pm |

Balloons carrying an incendiary device launched by Palestinian protesters. (JACK GUEZ/AFP/Getty Images)

An explosive balloon landed in the yard of a house in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, on Monday evening.

The device exploded, but B’chasdei shamayim, there were no injuries or damage reported in the incident.

It was only one of eight such balloons launched from Gaza that descended on Israeli territory during the day, near Sderot, Kiryat Gat and elsewhere, according to The Jerusalem Post.

Three balloons were reported by Eshkol Regional Council. One detonated in the air and the other two were disposed of by security forces. A fourth device was found in a field in the Merhavim Regional Council.

Balloons were also found near Sderot and Kiryat Gat, according to Israel Police. In the latter case, authorities closed a road while sappers handled the balloon.

An explosive balloon landed near train tracks near Netivot, causing a brief delay in rail service, according to Ynet.

Over 11 rockets and mortars have been fired into Israel in the past week and a half and dozens of explosive balloons have been launched across the Gaza border.

B’chasdei shamayim, no one was harmed in any of the incidents.