Two More Latin American Countries Declare Hezbollah Terrorist Group

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 20, 2020 at 4:54 pm |

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the Hemispheric Anti-Terrorism Ministerial Conference in Bogota, Colombia, Monday. (Reuters/Luisa Gonzalez)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu welcomed the countries that on Monday declared Hezbollah to be a terrorist organization, at the regional anti-terrorism conference currently being held in the Colombian capital of Bogota.

The countries acceding to the recognition of Hezbollah as a terrorist organization are Colombia and Honduras, joining Argentina and Paraguay, which have already done so.

As part of the recognition, Colombia has adopted the full U.S. terrorist list, which includes the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

In recent months, Prime Minister Netanyahu, together with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, has led an effort vis-à-vis various countries in Latin America. The Prime Minister raised the issue in his meetings in recent months with many leaders. The Director of the National Security Council, the Foreign Ministry and the defense establishment also took part in the effort.

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “I commend the countries that today joined Israel and the U.S. in our struggle against global terrorism. This is an important step. I call on additional countries to join this move.”