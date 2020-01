DUBAI (Reuters) -

Quds Forces Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei appointed assassinated commander Qassem Soleimani’s deputy, Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani, to replace him as head of the country’s Quds Forces, Iranian media reported Friday.

The force’s program “will be unchanged from the time of his predecessor,” Khamenei said in a statement published by state media.