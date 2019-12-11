Want up-to-the-
December 12, 2019
December 12, 2019
י"ד כסלו תש"פ
י"ד כסלו תש"פ
Community
Levayah for Mrs. Mindel Ferencz, Hy”d
Levayah for Mrs. Mindel Ferencz, Hy”d
י"ג כסלו תש"פ
Levayah for Mrs. Mindel Ferencz, Hy”d, was held Wednesday night in front of the Satmar beis medrash at 152 Rodney Street in Williamsburg, then continued on to Jersey City.
