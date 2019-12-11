Community

Levayah for Mrs. Mindel Ferencz, Hy”d

ferencz
Levayah for Mrs. Mindel Ferencz, Hy”d, was held Wednesday night in front of the Satmar beis medrash at 152 Rodney Street in Williamsburg, then continued on to Jersey City.
ferencz
ferencz
ferencz
ferencz