Monday, October 28, 2019 at 11:17 am |

Klal Yisrael, and notably alumni of the Gateshead yeshivah, is urged to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Rebbetzin Gittel Kaplan, wife of Harav Nissan Kaplan of Yerushalayim, and daughter of Harav Avraham Gurwicz, Rosh Yeshivah of Gateshead, who is hospitalized in critical condition.

Readers are asked to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Gittel bas Sarah, b’soch she’ar cholei Yisrael.