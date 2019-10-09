Want up-to-the-
October 9, 2019
October 9, 2019
י"א תשרי תש"פ
י"א תשרי תש"פ
Community
Yeilchu Me'chayil el Chayil: From Yom Kippur to Sukkos
Community
Yeilchu Me’chayil el Chayil: From Yom Kippur to Sukkos
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 8:11 pm
י' תשרי תש"פ
Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 8:11 pm |
י' תשרי תש"פ
While still wearing his
Kittel
, a man examines a
hadas
branch in Yerushalayim, on Motzoei Yom Kippur, in line with the Shulchan Aruch to go from one mitzvah to the next. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Building a sukkah on Motzoei Yom Kippur in Yerushalayim’s Meah Shearim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
