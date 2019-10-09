Community

Yeilchu Me’chayil el Chayil: From Yom Kippur to Sukkos

While still wearing his Kittel, a man examines a hadas branch in Yerushalayim, on Motzoei Yom Kippur, in line with the Shulchan Aruch to go from one mitzvah to the next. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
Building a sukkah on Motzoei Yom Kippur in Yerushalayim’s Meah Shearim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)
(Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)