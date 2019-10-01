4 Bodies Found in Taiwan Bridge Collapse, 2 People Missing

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) -

Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:36 pm |

Nanfangao Bridge collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Taiwan’s Military News Agency via AP)

Damaged ships are pulled after towering arch bridge collapsed in Nanfangao, eastern Taiwan Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. (Ministry of National Defense via AP)

Taiwanese authorities say four bodies have been found and two people are missing after three fishing boats were hit by an oil tanker truck that fell off a collapsing bridge.

The National Fire Agency said Wednesday that two of the victims were Indonesian and another was Filipino. The fourth body has not been identified.

Taiwan’s military deployed a floatable bridge as the search continued.

The 140-meter (460-foot) -long arched bridge collapsed Tuesday into a bay in eastern Taiwan. Ten people were taken to hospitals with injuries, including the truck driver.

The collapse occurred hours after a typhoon swept by Taiwan, but it wasn’t clear if the storm triggered the collapse.

Many Filipinos and Indonesians work on fishing boats registered in Taiwan.