FJCC Hosting pre-High Holiday Security Meeting With NYPD, Flatbush Shomrim and Hatzoloh, and Elected Officials

The officials and community leaders discussed security measures before the High Holidays, and the recent rise in anti-Semitic crimes across the city. The meeting held at OHEL Headquarters
Participants included:
Councilmbers Chaim Deutsch and Farah Louis
State Sen. Simcha Felder
Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein
Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein
Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez
Deborah Lauter, Executive Director of the NYC Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes
NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan
NYPD Brooklyn South Chief Brian Conroy
NYPD Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Charles Scholl
NYPD 66 Precinct CO Deputy Inspector James King
NYPD 61 CO Captain Gabby Celiba
NYPD 70 CO Deputy Inspector David Wall
NYPD 63 CO Deputy Inspector Tito Romero
Updated Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 5:03 pm updated info