FJCC Hosting pre-High Holiday Security Meeting With NYPD, Flatbush Shomrim and Hatzoloh, and Elected Officials

BROOKLYN -

Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 4:59 pm |

( Credit Hamodia Photos)

The officials and community leaders discussed security measures before the High Holidays, and the recent rise in anti-Semitic crimes across the city. The meeting held at OHEL Headquarters

Participants included:

Councilmbers Chaim Deutsch and Farah Louis

State Sen. Simcha Felder

Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein

Assemblyman Simcha Eichenstein

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez

Deborah Lauter, Executive Director of the NYC Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes

NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan

NYPD Brooklyn South Chief Brian Conroy

NYPD Brooklyn South Assistant Chief Charles Scholl

NYPD 66 Precinct CO Deputy Inspector James King

NYPD 61 CO Captain Gabby Celiba

NYPD 70 CO Deputy Inspector David Wall

NYPD 63 CO Deputy Inspector Tito Romero