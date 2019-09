Fars News: Iranian Maritime Official Says U.K. Tanker Stena Impero to Be Released Soon

GENEVA (Reuters) -

Stena Impero, a British-flagged vessel owned by Stena Bulk, at undisclosed place off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran August 22, 2019. (Nazanin Tabatabaee/WANA/West Asia News Agency via REUTERS./File Photo)

Stena Impero, the British-flagged tanker detained by Iran on July 19, will be released soon, an Iranian maritime official said on Sunday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

“After the issuing of the ruling for the end of detention of the English tanker Stena Impero, this vessel will soon, and after the passing of 65 days, begin its movement from the port of Bandar Abbas toward international waters,” said Allahmorad Afifipour, the head of the Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran in Hormozgan Province.

He did not provide any additional information on when the tanker may be released.