Arrest Made in Crown Heights Brick Attack

Image of the suspect, seen on surveillance video following the attack. (NYPD)

The suspect in a brick attack last month on a Jewish man in Crown Heights has been arrested and charged with a hate crime.

The assault occurred early in the morning of August 27, as Rabbi Avraham Gopin, father-in-law of singer Benny Friedman, was walking in a park. A man threw a large brick at Rabbi Gopin, who suffered a broken nose, missing teeth, stitches on his head and lacerations to his body.

Police announced Thursday the arrest of Oniel G. Gilbourne, 26, of Crown Heights. Gilbourne was charged with assault as a hate crime and criminal possession of a weapon.

This was the most serious of several attacks on Jews recently in Brooklyn.

