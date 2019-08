BROOKLYN -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 10:50 am |

An elderly Jewish man was assaulted with a brick in a Crown Heights Tuesday morning, CrownHeights.info reports.

Witnesses say that the man fought back during the assault in Rochester Park. He was reported to have suffered severe injuries to his face, and his teeth were knocked out.

The man was brought to a hospital by Hatzalah.