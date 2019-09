NEW YORK -

Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 3:07 pm |

Misaskim of Los Angeles volunteers are on the scene of the tragic fire aboard a scuba diving boat in Santa Cruz, California, where more than thirty passengers are missing. Leah bas Esther, a forty-year-old Jewish woman, was on the boat when it caught fire at around 3:00 am Monday morning, September 2.

Misaskim LA met with the heads of the Fire Department, Sheriff and Coroner’s office to ensure proper kavod hames.

The parents of the missing woman are coming from New Jersey to California.