BD’E: Body of Leah Bas Esther, Casualty of Dive Boat, Released

NEW YORK -

Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 3:49 pm |

The body of Leah Bas Esther, who tragically died in the Santa Barbara boat disaster a week ago, was the first body released for burial, days ahead of the rest of the bodies. This was successfully concluded through the combined efforts of many organizations and individual’s who worked all week to achieve this. The process took a long time since the investigation is being run by a joint task force of the FBI, NTSB and other agencies.

The family expressed their appreciation to Misaskim NY, Misaskim LA, Chabad of Santa Barbara Rabbis Cunin and Loschak, Rabbi Mordechai Baumgarten of Chabad of Northwest New Jersey, and especially Dr Irving Lebovics of Agudah of CA and Rabbi Berish Goldenberg.

Kevura is scheduled in NJ on Monday.