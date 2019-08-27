IDF Shells Hamas Observation Post After Rockets Launched From Gaza

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 9:13 am |

Israeli tanks are stationed in an open field near the Israeli/Gaza border. (Yossi Zamir/Flash90)

A rocket was fired from Gaza toward Israeli territory Tuesday, the IDF said, amid a week of elevated tensions across the region.

According to the Shehab News Agency, several minutes later an Israeli tank shelled a Hamas observation post along the border east of Juhor ad-Dik in the central Gaza Strip. This report was later confirmed by the IDF.

The IDF said that four rockets were fired toward Israel but only one landed inside Israeli territory, exploding in an empty field. The others seem to have landed in the Gaza Strip.