Report: ‘Deal of the Century’ Plan Could Be Revealed Before Elections

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 26, 2019 at 4:07 am |

A giant banner of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu shaking hands with President Donald Trump is hung on the Likud’s party headquarters in Tel Aviv, July 28. (Reuters/Nir Elias)

President Donald Trump’s “deal of the century” peace plan has been on the table for some two years now – but no one really knows the details, because none have been revealed. Several deadlines for those details to be revealed have been missed, the latest being last June – because of the failure of Binyamin Netanyahu to form a government.

As a result, it was expected that the White House would delay revelation of the plan until after Israel’s next elections on September 17th. But speaking at the G-7 Summit in France Monday morning, Trump said that it was “possible” that those details would be revealed, Reuters reported. Trump said that he believed Israel would approve of the plan, because Israel “is interested in a peace treaty.” Regarding the Palestinians, he said he believed that they would approve as well, because the plan contains economic incentives that would be a motivator for them to sign onto the deal.

The plan has been rejected outright in advance by the Palestinian Authority, which has said that it will refuse to even discuss it unless all its demands – a Palestinian state based on the 1948 armistice lines with its capital in Yerushalayim and arrangements for the transfer of millions of Arabs into Israel – are in the plan.

U.S. negotiator Jason Greenblatt said that the PA was making a mistake, and that he hoped the Palestinians would have an opportunity to decide for themselves if the plan was a positive one. “It’s terribly frustrating for ordinary Palestinians. I meet with them frequently, and this is the message they tell me. They understand they may not like aspects of the plan but are upset that their leaders are saying they won’t even take a look at it. I feel terrible for the Palestinian people,” Greenblatt said.