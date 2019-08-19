Teenager Wounded in Car-Ramming Attack in Very Serious Condition

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 19, 2019 at 6:49 am |

An IDF soldier stands guard at the site of a car-ramming attack in Elazar, in Gush Etzion, on Sunday. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

The condition of 17-year-old Nachum Navis, one of the teens wounded in a car-ramming terror attack in Gush Etzion Friday afternoon, is very serious, and his life is still in danger, the spokesperson of Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital said Monday.

Nachum’s older sister Noam, who was also wounded in the ramming attack, is now considered to be lightly to moderately injured.

The family requested that the public continued to daven for the refuah sheleimah of Nachum Elimelech ben Zahava Rivka and Noam bas Zahava Rivka.