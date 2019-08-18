Lakewood Briefs

Sunday, August 18, 2019 at 2:58 pm |

ADL offers $5000 Reward in Tire Slashing Incident

A $5000 reward has been offered by the Anti-Defamation League for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a perpetrator in a large scale vandalism incident that left over 100 tires slashed last week.

Surveillance footage revealed images of one individual puncturing the vehicles with a sharp instrument on the Shabbos morning, the day before Tisha b”Av was observed. The incident took place in the Old Pine Acres neighborhood on Lakewood’s south side. As all owners of the vehicles are Jewish, police have are treating the vandalism as a “hate crime.”

Several incidents of tire slashing and other vehicular vandalism are not uncommon in Lakewood, but the large volume of automobiles affected gave the crime a higher profile, and was covered in national media.

Evan R. Bernstein, ADL’s Regional Director for New York and New Jersey urged a reduction of tensions between Lakewood’s Orthodox community and certain elements in surrounding areas.

“We are deeply alarmed and concerned by the possible bias motivation underlying the extensive vandalism in Lakewood over the weekend,” he said. “The entire Lakewood community must come together to stop inflammatory language, ease tensions and stop these incidents in their tracks.”

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Lakewood Police at 732-363-0200.

LRRC to Receive $167,000 in Federal Funding

The Lakewood Resource and Referral Center (LRRC) will receive $167,000 in federal funding for the coming year as part of a larger package that will deliver over $2.3 million to community health centers in New Jersey.

The allocation was lauded by the state’s Senators Bob Menendez, a senior member of the Senate Finance Committee, and Cory Booker.

“Community Health Centers are a critical piece of the puzzle in ensuring everyone has access to quality, affordable health care in this country. By offering quality health care in our communities, health centers help individuals access vital preventive services and avoid expensive emergency room visits,” said Senator Menendez. “This funding will help ensure that residents of New Jersey continue to benefit from robust and comprehensive health care, regardless of their socioeconomic status.”

Senator Booker added that funding will “help address…inequities” in the healthcare system referring to “barriers” he said that are faced by many New Jersey residents in need of medical care.

The funds are being distributed from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to organizations in the state that are recognized as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs)

LRRC provides social services, information and referral regarding a wide range of government assistance programs including health-care insurance plans.

PCS Students Eligible for the Elijah Watt Sells Award

PCS is proud of the recent M.S. in Accounting alumni that are eligible for the prestigious Elijah Watt Sells Award.

“We continue to be quite impressed with the caliber of the students body in our PCS/ FDU MS Accounting program,” states Ron West, chair, Department of Accounting, FDU “To qualify for the award, CPA candidates must obtain a cumulative average score above 95.50 across all four sections of the Uniform CPA Examination. Nearly 86,000 individuals sat for the CPA Exam in 2018 with 110 candidates meeting the criteria to receive this award. This is truly an extremely remarkable accomplishment for any CPA candidate. We are truly proud of these students, and of all the many others in the program with success stories. We are equally grateful to the devoted and dedicated faculty who help make it all possible day in and day out.”

The next cohort is starting on October 27. For more information: 732-905-9700 ext. 665 or Yocheved@nj.pcsjobs.org.