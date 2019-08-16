After Ban, Tlaib Asks to Enter Israel to Visit Elderly Grandmother

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, August 16, 2019 at 4:09 am |

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

After Israel decided on Thursday not to allow Democratic Reps. Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, both advocates of the Palestinian narrative who planned to visit Israel on a “fact-finding” mission, into the country, Tlaib submitted a request to be allowed to visit her Palestinian relatives in the PA.

In a letter to Interior Minister Rabbi Aryeh Deri, Tlaib asked for special permission to visit relatives, “especially” her grandmother.

“I would like to request admittance to Israel in order to visit my relatives, and specifically my grandmother, who is in her 90s and lives in Beit Ur al-Fouqa,” Tlaib wrote.

“This could be my last opportunity to see her. I will respect any restrictions and will not promote boycotts against Israel during my visit,” continued the letter.

According to reports on Friday, the Israel Embassy in Washington has been in touch with Tlaib’s team and could allow her to visit as early as Sunday if she signs a document agreeing to a series of restrictions, including committing to refrain from promoting a boycott of Israel during her stay.

Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan said in a Twitter message that “the decision to keep the congressional representatives out was justified after a review of their planned itinerary showed that the goal of their visit was to continue supporting and promoting a boycott of Israel.”

However, Erdan noted, “Rep. Tlaib’s request to visit her grandmother should be approved. Especially in light of her commitment to respect Israeli law and not promote boycotts against us [while here].”

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu had said Thursday that if Tlaib submitted a request to visit family on humanitarian grounds, Israel would consider it as long as she promised not to promote a boycott against Israel.