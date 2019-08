Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2:06 pm |

Left to right: Rabbi Avrohom Nisan Perl, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, HaRav David Feinstein, shlita, Rabbi Labish Becker, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber, and Rabbi Eliyahu Simcha Bamberger.

A special delegation visited the Rosh HaYeshiva, Moetzes Gedolei HaTorah member, HaRav David Feinstein, shlita, to give a report and discuss 13th Global Siyum Hashas related issues. The Rosh Yeshiva gave his warm brachah to the success of the Siyum and encouraged all of Klal Yisroel to take part in this great Kiddush Hashem.