FM Katz Talks Normalization With UAE

YERUSHALAYIM (AP/Hamodia) -

Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 12:26 pm |

Minister Yisrael Katz (Miriam Alster/Flash90, File)

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz says he recently met with a “high ranking persona” from the United Arab Emirates to improve ties between Israel and Arab states.

Katz told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Tuesday that the two reached “substantial agreements,” adding that he was working toward “transparent normalization and signed agreements” with Gulf states. He added: “We do not have a conflict with them.”

“My goal, with the full backing of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, is to work toward an overt normalization, to extend it and turn it public, and to get to the signing of diplomatic [peace] agreements with the Gulf states. This is the challenge; this is the goal,” he said, mentioning a timetable of a few years.

Katz visited the UAE for a U.N. conference earlier this year. The Israeli Foreign Minister said he met with a senior UAE official there. PM Netanyahu visited Oman last year.