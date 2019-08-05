Shas Files Petition to Ban Offensive Campaign Video

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 5, 2019

Yair Lapid of Blue and White Party. (Flash90)

The Shas party filed a petition on Monday with the Central Election Commission seeking to ban a campaign video by the Blue and White party on grounds of incitement against the chareidi community, Arutz Sheva reported.

The video, which was denounced by chareidi leaders and subsequently by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, depicted chareidim as “asking for all the money Israel has for themselves.”

Shas charged that the chairmen of Shas and the United Torah Judaism faction are presented in the video as “profit chasers who have nothing on their minds but money.”

“In doing so, the video expresses a racist message that seeks to harm the fabric of life in the state of Israel among the various [groups]. It has real potential for incitement and harm to the chareidi public and goes beyond the accepted and permitted political message.”