U.S. Warship Destroys Iranian Drone in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (Hamodia/AP) -

Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 3:28 pm |

President Donald Trump announced the U.S. downing of an Iranian drone during a ceremony Thursday in the East Room of The White House, at which Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte presented a 48-star flag flown on a U.S. Naval vessel during the D-Day invasion. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship has destroyed an Iranian drone that was threatening a U.S. ship in the Strait of Hormuz.

“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” said Trump. “The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities, and interests.”

Trump called on other countries to condemn Iran and protect their own ships.