U.S. Warship Destroys Iranian Drone in Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON (Hamodia/AP) -
President Donald Trump says a U.S. warship has destroyed an Iranian drone that was threatening a U.S. ship in the Strait of Hormuz.
“This is the latest of many provocative and hostile actions by Iran against vessels operating in international waters,” said Trump. “The United States reserves the right to defend our personnel, facilities, and interests.”
Trump called on other countries to condemn Iran and protect their own ships.