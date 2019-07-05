New IDF Energy Bar to Provide Field Nutrition

Friday, July 5, 2019 at 5:37 am |

Israeli soldiers. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Soldiers in the field don’t always have the time to eat properly – but they are in need of energy and nutrients more than soldiers on base. The IDF has long been trying to find a solution that will provide soldiers with that nutrition, even in circumstances where meals are difficult to prepare – and its solution is a new energy bar, which the army is introducing this week.

The “Soldier Fuel” bar is the result of years of research by the IDF’s Food Technology Research unit. According to Lt. Colonel Biana Beider, director of the unit, each 60-gram bar contains 10 grams of protein, and is loaded with minerals and nutrients that boost energy. The bar has 270 calories and is pareve (based on soya), and comes in peanut butter and chocolate flavors – and perhaps most importantly, it can be stored in soldiers’ backpacks, tolerating temperatures of up to 55 degrees Celsius (131 degrees Fahrenheit).

“Eight of the bars provides a full day’s worth of nutrition for soldiers,” said Beider. “We are conducting some pilot programs among soldiers, and the response so far has been positive. We are working on developing other foods that are nutritious, long-lasting, and can stand up to field conditions. We are doing our best to help soldiers carry out their missions in the best way possible.”