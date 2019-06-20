Over 1,000 Daven at Kever Yehoshua and Kalev

YERUSHALAYIM -

Many traveled Wednesday night to daven at the kevarim of Yehoshua and Kalev, during the week of Parashas Shelach. (IDF Spokesman)

Over 1,000 people davened at the kevarim of Yehoshua bin Nun and and Calev ben Yefuna, in the Shomron Wednesday night, in advance of the reading of Parashas Shelach in Israel this Shabbos. The visitors were accompanied by dozens of IDF soldiers, who provided security.

Kever Yehoshua is located in the Arab village of Kifl Harith, located in central Shomron across from the city of Ariel. Entry into the village is permitted only by special IDF permit, which is generally issued five times a year. Visitors included residents of communities across the country. There were no security incidents reported during the event.

Shomron Council head Yossi Dagan said that “we came tonight to be inspired by the personality and greatness of Yehoshua, a great leader who did not fear to say that Bnei Yisrael were capable and worthy of settling the land.”

Overnight Wednesday, security officials said they arrested nine wanted security suspects in other areas in Yehudah and Shomron. The suspects were wanted for participating in rioting and throwing stones and firebombs that endangered Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. Several of the suspects were also charged with belonging to Hamas. All were being questioned on their activities by security forces.