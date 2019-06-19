Regional Briefs – JUne 19, 2019

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 7:35 pm |

Police Seek Suspect In Anti-Muslim Graffiti On NYC School

NEW YORK (AP) — Police are looking for a man suspected of spray-painting anti-Muslim graffiti on the doors of a Brooklyn elementary school after-hours.

The New York Police Department released surveillance video late Tuesday of a suspect in the incident Sunday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at P.S. 52 on East 29th Street, in the Sheepshead Bay area.

The school is near a mosque that faced years of neighborhood opposition over its construction. It opened in 2016.

Electrical Problems Cause Multiple Rail Delays, Suspensions

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A series of electrical problems has caused delays and service suspensions for trains on the northeast corridor through New York Wednesday.

Amtrak says an overhead power problem between Trenton and Philadelphia on Wednesday morning caused train stoppages between Philadelphia and New York. Three trains were stuck in the Hudson River tunnel between New Jersey New York during that time.

A second power outage north of New York around noon caused another short suspension of service.

Fishermen Watch As Great White Shark Makes Off With Bait

MANASQUAN, N.J. (AP) — Six sport fishermen had some competition as they tried to catch mako sharks for a tournament off the New Jersey shore.

Capt. Jeff Crilly tells the Asbury Park Press they were fishing about 30 miles off Manasquan Inlet when a great white shark surfaced and grabbed their bag of bait hanging off the back of their boat Monday. Crilly estimates the shark was 16- to 18-feet long, or more than half the size of their boat.

All the crew could do was watch and videotape the encounter before the great white swam off with the bait.

Medical Examiners Eye Cause Of Hudson River Swimmer’s Death

NEW YORK (AP) — Medical examiners are working to determine what caused the death of a marathon swimmer who disappeared during a race down the Hudson River off New York and New Jersey.

Police say Dr. Charles van der Horst’s body was found near the New York City side of the George Washington Bridge on Tuesday, four days after the retired North Carolina medical school professor was reported missing near the bridge. The 67-year-old was taking part in a multi-stage, 120-mile swimming race.