Regional Briefs – May 27, 2019

Monday, May 27, 2019 at 6:52 pm |

Authorities: Fake Explosives Found In NY Town Pose No Threat

NEWBURGH, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities are investigating how some fake, inert explosive devices turned up in parking lots in a town in New York’s Hudson Valley, while noting that there’s no danger to the public.

The FBI tweeted Sunday about the peculiar finds in Newburgh. It’s about 70 miles north of midtown Manhattan.

Newburgh police say the objects were discovered in parking lots of a mall and a nearby supermarket around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.



2 Rescued From Sinking Boat in Western NY’s Lake Chautauqua

ELLERY, N.Y. (AP) – Authorities say two boaters have been rescued from a cabin cruiser that was sinking in a lake in western New York.

The two occupants of the disabled vessel were taken to shore by a passing boat.



3 People Killed, 6 Injured in Crash On Family Trip in Western NY

SHELDON, N.Y. (AP) – Three relatives were killed and six others were injured in a crash while heading for Niagara Falls on a holiday weekend trip, when a suspected drunken driver’s pickup truck hit their SUV, authorities said.

A child of 4 was among the dead, and four other children were injured, Wyoming County Sheriff Gregory Rudolph said.

The pickup driver, Richard Sawicki, 20, was arrested on aggravated vehicular homicide, DWI and reckless driving charges. He was arraigned and held on $200,000 bond.