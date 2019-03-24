Israel Says Trump to Sign Golan Sovereignty Decree on Monday

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

View of the sunset in the border area between Israel and Syria in the Golan Heights. (Maor Kinsbursky/Flash90)

President Donald Trump will on Monday sign a decree recognizing Israeli sovereignty on the Golan Heights while hosting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the White House, acting Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz said.

A senior U.S. official said last week that the Trump administration was preparing an official document to codify support for Israel’s annexation of the strategic plateau that it liberated from Syria in the 1967 Middle East war.

“Tomorrow, President Trump, in the presence of PM Netanyahu, will sign a decree recognizing Israel’s sovereignty on the Golan. Israel-U.S. ties are closer than ever,” Katz tweeted on Sunday.

The United Nations considers the Israeli-held Golan to be occupied territory.