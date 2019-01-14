Yerushalayim Braces for Chance of Snow

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, January 14, 2019 at 3:59 pm |

View of the snow on Mt Hermon, in Northern Israel, last week. (Basel Awidat/Flash90)

Yerushalayim Ir Hakodesh is bracing for snow.

Israel Meteorological Service forecast for Wednesday calls for “showers and thunderstorms in the north, spreading to northern Negev. Strong winds. Snow in the northern and central mountain peaks. Chance of snow in Yerushalayim. Risk of flash floods and flooding. The rain and winds will weaken overnight.”

That “chance of snow,” which has been interpreted to mean perhaps several inches, has the municipality breaking out the equipment, which includes 150 snow plows, tractors, salt spreaders and engineering tools to clear the main roads, as well as 250 tons of salt to disperse and melt the snow, according to Arutz Sheva.

The city’s emergency headquarters will be on alert if the storm materializes. Authorities have already warned residents there may be disruptions throughout the city. In that event, local authorities will provide updated information on road conditions, school closings, public transportation, electricity and other potential problems.

Mayor Moshe Leon said, “The Yerushalayim municipality is completing preparations for the possibility of snow. The welfare department, the City Beautification wing and the veterinary service are prepared to handle any scenario.

“Along with the celebration we hope will be, snow also requires personal preparation by residents, who are required to act with discretion and responsibility and to obey municipality and security forces’ instructions. “